DHS Secretary Mayorkas to travel to South Texas this week

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas will be in South Texas on Thursday to assess the response to the ongoing influx of migrants in the region.

According to a release, Secretary Mayorkas will meet with local officials and community leaders and will receive operational updates and engage with the DHS frontline workforce.

The details of Mayorkas’ visit are not known at this time.

In May, Mayorkas visited the Rio Grande Valley to tour the migrant processing facility in Donna.

During that trip, Mayorkas glimpsed what life is like for unaccompanied migrant children who come to the United States and are then taken under the care of DHS.