EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will be in El Paso on Thursday, his office confirmed.

Mayorkas’ trip will focus on “workforce” issues and comes at a time in which unauthorized migration remains at record highs and border communities continue to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayorkas last year visited El Paso in March, April and June to meet with local federal officials, elected leaders and migrant advocates.

The El Paso sector in December became the first in the country to resume sending asylum seekers back to Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program that President Biden suspended last year but a federal court ordered him to restore. The program has since expanded to San Diego and the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

Mayorkas started his tour of the border Wednesday in Arizona, where he met with DHS employees and received operational briefings on frontline operations.

Mayorkas tweeted Wednesday that at 6 a.m., he heard Border Patrol agents from the Yuma Sezto “loud and clear.

Got the chance to ride with the extraordinary Yuma Agents in the Imperial Sand Dunes who not only protect our borders but routinely save lives and provide humanitarian aid. pic.twitter.com/HioM6Q9j02 — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) January 26, 2022

“They are doing incredible work on the frontlines,” he said. “I am fighting to get more resources they need.”

Mayorkas also rode with agents through the Imperial Sand Dunes in a UTV and over the Algodones River near Yuma by boat.