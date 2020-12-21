Database will help immigrants get resources in 150 languages

Immigration

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A nonprofit group is launching a new database in response to the pandemic that will be accessible in more than 150 languages to help immigrants and refugees in central Indiana find local resources.

The Immigrant Welcome Center in Indianapolis said its new Immigrant Welcome Center Connect database will focus on helping link people up with food, financial, healthcare and legal resources — the needs that dominate most of the calls to the organization.

The database is based on the Aunt Bertha platform, a social services and care providers network, The Indianapolis Star reported.

“Unique aspects of the database include searchable resources by language preference and documentation requirements, two critical points for immigrants and refugees in Indianapolis,” the group said .

The nonprofit serves the immigrant and refugee communities in Indianapolis by connecting them with services, agencies, people and resources they need to succeed. Its clients hail from Mexico, Nigeria, Burma, Guatemala and Haiti, among other countries.

Welcome Center officials said they’ve seen an increase in calls during the coronavirus pandemic, with most people reporting that they’ve lost income and access to food.

As of 2018, Marion County has been home to nearly 90,000 immigrants, according to a study by New American Economy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

