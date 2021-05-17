Congressional Hispanic Caucus discusses border issues with Vice President Harris

A group of migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua wait along a road after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Monday, May 17, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez was the only representative from the U.S.-Mexico border among 15 lawmakers who met with Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday to discuss the influx of migrants on the Southwest border.

Gonzalez, a Democrat from McAllen, Texas, was part of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus meeting to discuss how to best boost private sector investment and economic development to create jobs and to keep migrants from heading north, his office said.

“It’s imperative that we work together to stem the flow of migrants to our southern border,” Gonzalez said in a statement after the meeting.

Today, I met with @VP to discuss the issues we face in South Texas. I urged VP Harris to re-open the international bridges & initiate vaccine diplomacy with Mexico. We also discussed root causes of migration & how to create jobs to incentivize migrants to stay home. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Ke1k6Q70Fc — Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) May 17, 2021

“The bottom line is that our communities in South Texas, hardworking personnel on the ground and our current immigration system are overwhelmed. We need to address the root causes of migration in the countries of origin in a bipartisan way or we’re going to continue to experience migration happen long after this administration leaves office. I thank Vice President Harris for visiting with us today and look forward to working with her to get us on the right track,” he said.

During the meeting, Gonzalez urged the Biden administration to reopen the borders to all travelers. The borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 to help stop the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions are set to expire on Friday, or could be renewed by President Joe Biden.