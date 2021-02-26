‘Collaboration is critical’ on reversal of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, El paso congresswoman says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, is responding to the reversal of the “Remain in Mexico” policy in El Paso, as the Borderland accommodates migrants.

“Today is a day of hope and victory for our shared humanity. Led by President Biden, our nation is reversing the dangerous and unlawful Remain in Mexico policy and finally upholding asylum seekers’ right to due process,” said Escobar in a statement sent to KTSM 9 News.

Escobar went on to say that ongoing collaboration across both sides of the border between local and federal governments and humanitarian organizations is crucial.

“I am committed to fostering these partnerships and working in Congress for lasting legislation and resources that will protect vulnerable souls arriving at our doorstep and address the root causes of migration,” she said.

The statement comes as busloads of migrants make their way into El Paso from Juarez, Mexico.

Escobar believes this is a step in a positive direction as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security works to revise and improve Trump-era immigration policies.

“As the Department of Homeland Security begins to process asylum seekers in El Paso – our modern-day Ellis Island – I am heartened by our community’s decision to continue employing goodwill and grateful to every El Pasoan who chooses compassion,” said Escobar.