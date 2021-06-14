Chase ends in crash at McAllen home, Border Patrol arrests 13 individuals

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Sal Castro, KVEO Photojournalist.

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested 13 people after a car chase that ended in a crash outside a McAllen, Texas home.

On Saturday, McAllen Border Patrol agents said they received a call from a concerned citizen about a red Lincoln Navigator possibly loading up with undocumented immigrants near Madero, Texas.

According to a news release, border agents immediately responded to the area and observed the vehicle. Agents then turned on the emergency equipment of their marked service vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Photo source: Customs and Border Protection Press release

The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The chase came to an end when the driver crashed into a residential fence, and several subjects began fleeing the vehicle, Border Patrol officials said.

A search of the immediate area resulted in the capture of the driver and 12 migrants. The driver and vehicle were turned over to Texas DPS. 

The migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

View live cameras at the border.

