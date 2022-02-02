EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – International organizations are celebrating a court ruling in Guatemala that will keep five former members of a paramilitary group in prison for the next 30 years for the mass rape of Indigenous women.

A judge in Guatemala City last week found Benvenuto Ruiz Aquino, 63; Bernardo Ruiz Alvarado, 57; Francisco Cuxum Alvarado, 66; Gabriel Cuxum Alvarado, 64; and Damian Cuxum Alvarado, 67, guilty of crimes against humanity including sexual assaults against at least 36 Maya Achi women during Guatemala’s civil war.

“The court’s decision sentencing the accused parties for domestic slavery, rape and other forms of sexual violence is a milestone for the survivors, for the victims of sexual violence of Guatemala’s internal conflict, and especially for the Indigenous women,” UN special representative Pramila Patten said in a statement.

The assaults took place between 1981 and 1984 as a U.S.-backed regime sought to extinguish guerrilla movements in rural areas of that Central American country. However, experts in the region earlier told Border Report the assaults in Alta Verapaz stemmed from a land dispute.

“The conflict started not because there was a guerrilla presence in the region, but because members of the Q’eqchi community started organizing to reclaim land that was stolen from them by rich landowners,” Washington Office on Latin America senior fellow Jo-Marie Burt said. “The landowners felt threatened. They called the military and said, ‘there are guerrillas here, you need to come and get rid of them.’ The army comes and the landowners give them a list of names.”

Men were murdered and soldiers and paramilitary allegedly later came back for their wives. The women were taken to a military base and kept there as sexual and domestic slaves. The case was only finally taken by the Guatemalan courts a few years ago. Like their attackers, the victims are now in their 60s and 70s.

“This trial, this sentence are very important because they give these Achi women the importance they deserve,” Haydee Valey, one of three lawyers who represented the women, said on social media. “We know the word of women is always questioned, more so when the woman is Indigenous because of racism.”

Guatemalan Achi women, victims of sexual violence during the internal armed conflict (1960-1996), held a demonstration at the beginning of the trial against five former Guatemalan civil patrol (PAC) members, outside the Justice Palace in Guatemala City on January 4, 2022. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Valey said the lawyers would now be focusing on their clients receiving counseling and other reparations.

Even the U.S. government celebrated the verdict.

“The ruling on the Achi women’s case in Guatemala advances transitional justice for crimes against humanity, including sexual violence against Indigenous Maya Achi women during the civil war and combats impunity,” tweeted the State Department’s Office of Global Criminal Justice.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it removed one of the defendants, Francisco Cuxum Alvarado, from the United States in January 2020. Cuxum was arrested in Waltham, Massachusetts on April 30, 2019, and pleaded guilty to one count of illegal reentry seven months later.

“Although Cuxum Alvarado attempted to hide in a quiet suburban town, through incredible investigative effort and cooperation he was found, prosecuted and returned to Guatemala to face the victims and the legal consequences of his actions,” said Assistant Director for National Security Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Andre R. Watson.

In addition to being linked to sexual violence in his native country, Cuxum Alvarado is a suspect in the March 13, 1982, massacre of 177 people, including 107 children, in the Rio Negro massacre at Cerro Pacoxom, Guatemala, ICE said.

The agency said it has deported more than 1,000 known or suspected human rights violators from the United States since 2003.