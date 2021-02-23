Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect a date change for the release of asylum-seekers in the MPP program into Brownsville, from Wednesday to Thursday.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez updated a social media post saying those at the migrant camp in Matamoros under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) would be released starting Thursday, instead of Wednesday.

Mendez wrote on his Facebook page that this would not include those whose cases have already been denied by the court. Adding, 25 of the 700 at the camp would be released to authorities per day, and then the operation would continue over a total of 10 days.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, told KVEO the date had been pushed back but did not specify when they would be released.

Mendez explained, during an interview with Fox News, that officials are still coordinating logistics with the border cities.

The border cities include San Diego in Caliornia and El Paso and Brownsville in Texas.

During the interview, Mendez also discussed the city’s take on ending the “remain in Mexico” policies from the previous administration.

Mendez mentioned migrants were waiting sometimes over a year in the city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico for a court date.

Mendez stated he asked for individuals to be tested for the coronavirus before being allowed in. Those crossing will only be allowed to do so with a negative COVID-19 test.

Border Report.com said migrants are also expected to head towards McAllen to the Humanitarian Respite Center.

The Biden administration has put a hold on any new migrants being put into MPP and announced that about 25,000 asylum-seekers from that program will be admitted into the United States if they meet certain guidelines, reported Border Report.

Before being physically able to cross the border, migrants with pending asylum cases must first register on a web portal.

After that, they will be notified of a time and place when they can cross the border.