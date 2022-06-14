EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents encountered nearly 600 migrants in four large groups, consisting of nearly 200 unaccompanied children.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered 594 migrants in Starr and Hidalgo County, according to a release by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Of those, 169 were unaccompanied children.

The migrants were from various countries in South and Central America.

On June 13, agents apprehended an additional 26 individuals in a stash house in Rio Grande City. The migrants were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.