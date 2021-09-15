Border Patrol agents rescue two young children abandoned on banks of Rio Grande

Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents found two small children abandoned along the Rio Grande on Tuesday near Eagle Pass, Texas.

At about noon Tuesday, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station were conducting boat operations when they located the two children, a 2-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy on the banks of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.

“Agents quickly responded and safely retrieved both children,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. “No other individuals were encountered.”

Officials were able to identify the children as Honduran nationals and as siblings, as a note was attached to an infant safety carrier found with the pair.

The children did not require medical attention and were taken to the Uvalde Station for processing, CBP officials added.

