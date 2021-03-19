Border groups, local leaders to address ‘false narrative’ of immigration crisis

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, about the introduction of H.R. 1 – For the People Act. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, El Paso County Commissioner David Stout and representatives from border organizations are holding a virtual press conference to address what they say is a mischaracterization of immigration issues at the border.

According to a news release, Escobar, Stout and the group, called the New Ellis Island Border Policy Group, will “discuss the facts on the current situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, and the necessary solutions to fix the broken immigration system and build thriving and vibrant communities.”

A Friday morning livestream of the news conference can be viewed at the BNHR Facebook page.

In addition to Escobar and Stout, other speakers include Border Network for Human Rights Executive Director Fernando García, La Unión del Pueblo Entero Director of Organizing Danny Diaz and Reform Immigration for Texas Alliance Statewide Coordinator Adriana Cadena.

The group will discuss what they say is a “false narrative of an ‘immigration crisis’ at the border … the need for demilitarization of the border, border enforcement accountability/transparency and reinvestment in critical infrastructure to welcome migrants and support border communities.”

The news conference comes a day after the House passed the bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act and the Dream and Promise Act, which would grant conditional legal status for 10 years to many immigrants up to age 18 who were brought into the U.S. illegally before this year.

The group said the news conference is meant to stand in direct opposition of a Congressional GOP visit to El Paso earlier this week headed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.



“Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s delegation to the border represents an abhorrent dog and pony show by the Republicans to further their own political game and distort the reality of the region and situation, with the criminalization and dehumanization of immigrant children and families as the centerpiece,” García said in a statement on behalf of the organization. “The real crisis we are witnessing is a moral and political one precipitated by our lawmakers’ failure to pass inclusive and just immigration reform over the past decade.”