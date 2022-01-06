Pancho Villa Stash House in El Paso to be featured on History Channel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A house in El Paso called the Pancho Villa Stash House is expected to be featured in a History Channel program within the next few months, according to an individual who was involved in the production of the feature.

Cindy Medina, the U.S. Representative of the Pancho Villa Foundation, said the stars and production crew of the show “Beyond Oak Island” were in El Paso to produce a story about the stash house. A historical marker outside the property on Leon street tells of the time federal agents raided the home belonging to the revolutionary leader.

The Treasury Department in 1915 ordered a raid on the home owned by Francisco “Pancho” Villa and his brother Hipólito where they found cash, gold and jewelry inside a safe. Around $100,000 was found, which is the equivalent of nearly $3 million today.

“Pancho Villa befriended a lot of business owners here in El Paso, Texas. He stayed in various homes. He stashed money in various homes. He walked our Downtown streets,” Medina said. “Him and a lot of Mexican Revolutionaries like Abraham Gonzalez and Pasqual Orozco.”

Medina says she along with local historians Max Grossman, Jackson Polk, David Romo, and Bernie Sargent collaborated on the episode to bring life to the story.

