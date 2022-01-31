EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Border Patrol agents raided two El Paso-area homes in the span of five days and took custody of 39 migrants being kept there by smugglers.

The latest raid took place Sunday in the Ysleta area and involved 20 migrants. Photos released by the Border Patrol show some 10 migrants sitting in a single room and piles of clothes and improvised sleeping areas in the house.

“On January 30, agents assigned to the El Paso Station Anti-Smuggling Unit received information about a suspected stash house near Alameda Avenue and Whittier Drive. Agents arrived at the location and encountered 20 migrants who had been smuggled into the United States,” the Border Patrol said in response to an email from Border Report..

The group included 14 adult males from Guatemala and six adult males from Mexico. All the migrants were expelled to Mexico under Title 42 public health order, the agency said.

Migrants at the stash house near Alameda Avenue and Whittier Drive. (photo courtesy U.S; Border Patrol.

Border Patrol Chief Agent Gloria I. Chavez described the home as “crammed” with migrants and gave a nod to her agents for “disrupting transnational organizations from endangering human lives” while conducting their illegal activities.

STASH HOUSE WEEKEND! Through hard work and investigative measures, #ElPaso & #Ysleta #USBP #Agents each uncovered a stash house crammed with over 20 migrants! Great job disrupting transnational criminal orgs from endangering human lives & conducting their illicit activities! @cbp pic.twitter.com/SqJbfQUF1v — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) January 31, 2022

U.S. authorities previously told Border Report that some migrants from South America and Asia are paying smugglers as much as $15,000 to transport them to the United States.

The previous Tuesday, El Paso agents had raided a home in Socorro, Texas, just east of El Paso, and taken 19 migrants into custody.

Border Patrol El Paso Sector agents have located 49 migrant stash houses and rescued 485 migrants during the first three months of fiscal year 2022. The agency in fiscal year 2021 reported a four-fold increase in migrant stash houses locally, compared to the 66 found in 2020. The agency attributed the spike to the overall increase in migration and travel by single adults.