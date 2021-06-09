Border agents find group of more than 50 undocumented immigrants near Van Horn

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Agents encountered a group of more than 50 undocumented immigrants shortly after they crossed the border illegally Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, El Salvador, Brazil and Honduras were found in a remote area near the U.S.-Mexico border west of Valentine, Texas, about 30 minutes southeast of Van Horn, Texas

“Our agents responded quickly and apprehended this large group in the harsh, unforgiving desert in over 100-degree temperatures,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin said. “Smugglers control where and how these border crossings take place, putting human lives at risk every day.”

CBP said agents in the Big Bend Sector also on Tuesday stopped human smuggling attempts of more than 130 undocumented migrants in the Van Horn area.

