RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered two large groups of migrants in the same area, and each included dozens of unaccompanied children.

Agents from the Rio Grande Valley Sector’s Rio Grande City Station encountered one of the large groups of migrants on Monday and another early the following morning, totaling 313 migrants at the same location in Starr County.

The groups were comprised of 120 single adults, 114 family members, and 79 unaccompanied children from Cuba, and various Central and South American countries.

Also on Monday, Border Patrol received a 911 call regarding a possible migrant stash house in Rio Grande City.

Officers and agents arrived at the residence and encountered 29 migrants from Mexico and Central America unlawfully present. A caretaker was not identified.

Later that day, border agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers encountered another four migrants unlawfully present in the U.S. at a migrant stash house in Mission.

Law enforcement was tipped by a concerned citizen.

All subjects were processed accordingly.