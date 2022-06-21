EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents encountered over 500 migrants in three large groups over the past four days.

Officials said the migrants were from Cuba and other counties in Central and South America, and included 293 family members, 145 unaccompanied children and 95 single adults.

The groups were apprehended in Starr and Hidalgo counties, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Since October 2021, over 100 large groups illegally entering the United States have been stopped by the Border Patrol, resulting in more than 15,000 migrant apprehensions.

“The logistics required to transport and process groups of this size continue to place a strain on manpower and resources, as often they are encountered in desolate areas often inaccessible to large transport vehicles,” the news release states.