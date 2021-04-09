Bipartisan group led by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez to visit South Texas border this weekend

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers, led by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, will visit the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas this weekend.
The group, including the co-chairs of the Problem Solvers Caucus, will tour the border, ports of entry and processing centers.
This week, several rounds of U.S. House members have taken trips to the U.S.-Mexico border, including members of the House Judiciary Committee. House Republican Whip Steve Scalise also led a tour to the area Friday.
Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz also visited the Rio Grande Valley to tour the border alongside local border officials.