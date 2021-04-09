Bipartisan group led by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez to visit South Texas border this weekend

Immigration
Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, spoke with Border Report on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in McAllen, Texas, over concerns he has about the upcoming 2020 Census count. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers, led by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, will visit the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas this weekend.

The group, including the co-chairs of the Problem Solvers Caucus, will tour the border, ports of entry and processing centers.

This week, several rounds of U.S. House members have taken trips to the U.S.-Mexico border, including members of the House Judiciary Committee. House Republican Whip Steve Scalise also led a tour to the area Friday.

Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz also visited the Rio Grande Valley to tour the border alongside local border officials.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

