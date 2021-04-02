6-month rescued after smugglers throw her from raft into Rio Grande, Texas DPS says

Immigration
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Texas DPS South Texas Region via Facebook

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety’s South Texas Special Operations Group helped U.S. Border Patrol agents rescue a 6-month old girl from the Rio Grande on March 16.

DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez told KVEO that the mother and child had been waiting in Mexico since December to cross into the U.S.

The mother paid smugglers $3,500 to cross the Rio Grande into the U.S. The mom was assaulted by the smugglers in Mexico, which resulted in a broken leg, Olivarez said.

The mother and child crossed the river in rafts along with 67 adults and 150 children in Roma.

While crossing the river, the 6-month-old “female child who had been thrown out of a raft and into the Rio Grande River by smugglers,” the DPS group said in a Facebook post that included a picture of a trooper holding the young child.

The child was “safe” and is now with her mother in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.