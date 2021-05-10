17 Fort Bliss soldiers to become U.S. citizens

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) — Monday was a big day for a group of soldiers from Fort Bliss, as they officially became naturalized citizens.

The month of May is Military Awareness Month, and on Monday, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed 17 soldiers who derived their citizenship through their military service.

“Today I feel proud, I’ve come a long way. I am now able to vote,” said Karla Laguna, who is from Guatemala.

Soldiers originating from Belize, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, China, Colombia, Cuba, El Salvador, Ghana, Jamaica, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Rwanda and Spain are now living the American dream.

Since 2002, the Immigration and Nationality Act has granted citizenship to more than 139,000 members of the U.S. Military who have been long awaiting this moment.

“It’s been 20 years that I’ve been waiting for this moment, and to finally become a U.S. citizen just changes my whole life,” said Spc. Bryan Mendez Mejia.

