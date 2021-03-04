10,000 migrants apprehended in 7 days in South Texas, congressman says

A U.S. Border Patrol agent detains undocumented immigrants near a section of privately-built border wall under construction on December 11, 2019 near Mission, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley Sector in South Texas have apprehended approximately 10,000 migrants within the last seven days, including approximately 2,500 migrants within the last two days.

On Thurday, South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar expressed concern about the surge of migrants in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Democrat from Laredo, Texas, released apprehension data currently taking place within the U.S.Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector.

“We are weeks, maybe even days, away from a crisis on the southern border. Inaction is simply not an option,” he said. “Our country is currently unprepared to handle a surge in migrants in the middle of the pandemic.”

Along the entire Southwest border, Border Patrol data show apprehensions are increasing monthly. In October 2020, there were 71,922 apprehensions. While in November, data showed 72,091 apprehensions. In January, data showed a significant spike with 78,323 apprehensions.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

On Wednesday, Cuellar spoke to Border Report correspondent Sandra Sanchez and said U.S. Border Patrol agents are being sent to the region to assist.

“Migrants are illegally crossing, potentially exposing border communities to the coronavirus and putting us at risk,” said Cuellar. “Right now, none of the migrants are being tested for COVID-19 by Border Patrol.”

His comments prompted an outcry from Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who late Wednesday blamed the Biden administration on social media.

The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities.



The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 3, 2021

Cuellar said added border security personnel are needed to help manage the situation and are being sent to the region.

“As a border representative, I will continue to fight in Washington for my community to ensure they have the necessary funding and resources to properly care for these migrants and to keep American families safe,” said Cuellar. “I urge the Biden administration to listen and work with the communities on the southern border who are dealing with the surge of migrants.”