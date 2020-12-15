Canadian woman accused of mailing ricin to Trump and Texas sheriff indicted

Hot Topics

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—A Canadian woman accused of mailing the poison ricin to the White House and law enforcement officials in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley has been indicted.

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, aka Jane Ferrier, is currently in custody in Washington, D.C., on separate, but similar charges.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra was one of the South Texas officials who received a letter with a suspicious white powdery substance.

A federal grand jury in Brownsville indicted Ferrier, 53, on eight counts each of prohibitions with respect to biological weapons and making threats via interstate commerce.

UPDATE: Canadian woman accused of mailing ricin to Trump, South Texas authorities identified by CBP head

If convicted, Ferrier faces up to life in prison for the biological weapons charges, while threats via interstate commerce carries a potential five-year sentence.

Both convictions carry a maximum $250,000 possible fine.

She is expected to make her initial appearance in Brownsville at a future date, according to a news release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
78°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
79°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
79°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
79°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
79°

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.