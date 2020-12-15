Canadian woman accused of mailing ricin to Trump and Texas sheriff indicted

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—A Canadian woman accused of mailing the poison ricin to the White House and law enforcement officials in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley has been indicted.

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, aka Jane Ferrier, is currently in custody in Washington, D.C., on separate, but similar charges.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra was one of the South Texas officials who received a letter with a suspicious white powdery substance.

A federal grand jury in Brownsville indicted Ferrier, 53, on eight counts each of prohibitions with respect to biological weapons and making threats via interstate commerce.

If convicted, Ferrier faces up to life in prison for the biological weapons charges, while threats via interstate commerce carries a potential five-year sentence.

Both convictions carry a maximum $250,000 possible fine.

She is expected to make her initial appearance in Brownsville at a future date, according to a news release.