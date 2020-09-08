Border Patrol K-9 leads agents to pot plants growing illegally in Maine

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — One open-air sniff, and a Border Patrol K-9 unit was able to uncover an illegal marijuana-growing operation Saturday in Southeast Maine.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected illegally grown pot while patrolling on foot in Calais near the U.S.-Canada border, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

The agent immediately requested backup and a K-9 unit, which conducted an “open-air sniff.” The drug-sniffing dog alerted border agents to the presence of marijuana and traced its source.

Agents seized 40 pounds of marijuana valued at $135,000.

“As Border Patrol agents, we enforce federal drug laws, including marijuana. This was an excellent job done by our Calais agents and their K-9 partner,” said James F. Trainor, Jr., Acting Patrol Agent in Charge of the Calais Station.

