EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez was named “Woman of the Year” during a “Call Me Able” event Wednesday in El Paso, CBP said in a news release.

The event was hosted by the Santana-Gaskins Foundation LLC and took place on International Women’s Day.

The occasion honored and celebrated women in law enforcement with significant contributions to border communities.

“I’d like to recognize the strong and resilient women and the men who have been my mentors,” Chavez said. “I am focused on issues affecting women and the challenges we face collectively. Without leaders and champions in our lives, we wouldn’t achieve meaningful or powerful results.”

“Our purpose is to pursue a positive course of action for diversity and inclusion, and celebrate the social, philanthropic, cultural, and political achievements of women in law enforcement,” said Bea Santana-Gaskins, Foundation President.