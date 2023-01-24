CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The government’s plan to replace old border walls at Friendship Park is getting a lot of pushback from a nonprofit group.

A rally and march in protest of the plans was held at the U.S. Border Patrol station in Chula Vista Tuesday morning.

Friends of Friendship Park believes the new border wall that will go up near the binational park will undermine the cross-border connection and friendship between the United States and Mexico.

The historic park has a border wall that divides the two countries. It’s a place where residents from both nations are able to meet in person under Border Patrol-supervised conditions during specific times.

The current border walls at Friendship Park stand at 18 feet, while the new border walls coming in would be 30 feet high.

“We think that the United States should accept people from other countries when necessary and more walls don’t make a better country,” Jeff Kline, a supporter of Friendship Park, told FOX 5. “It changes very dynamically the purpose of that park because it prohibits people from enjoying the park and that’s what we’re protesting. We need to be a country that welcomes people that’s always been the history of the United States.”

The group is calling on the Biden administration to revisit this decision.

Immigration advocates are also appealing directly to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.