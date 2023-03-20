Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Henry Meacock’s cause, location and date of death have not been released. A previous version of this story stated he was in Mexico for spring break at the time of his death. We regret the error.

(NewsNation) — An American college student has been found dead, one of several recent tragedies that have involved university students.

Henry Meacock was a student at Ohio State University. The university confirmed his death but exact details of when, where and how the student died have not been released.

“The Ohio State community has suffered a tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Henry Meacock,” OSU said in a statement. The university is also directing students to the counseling center for support.

Meacock’s death is not the only tragedy to be reported as college students hit the road for spring break.

Another student is on life support at a Florida hospital after being airlifted out of Mexico.

Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, traveled to Cabo San Lucas earlier this month to celebrate spring break with her friends. Sources told NewsNation Burke suffers from a genetic condition that causes her brain to hemorrhage, a condition she has had before her trip to Mexico.

In Florida, Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night during spring break after two fatal shootings and rowdy, chaotic crowds that police have had difficulty controlling.

The city said in a news release the curfew would be from 11:59 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, with an additional curfew likely to be put in place Thursday through next Monday, March 27. The curfew mainly affects South Beach, the most popular party location for spring breakers.

The release said the two separate shootings Friday night and early Sunday that left two people dead and “excessively large and unruly crowds” led to the decision. The city commission plans a meeting Monday to discuss potential further restrictions next week.

Last year, the city imposed a midnight curfew following two shootings, also on Ocean Drive. The year before that, there were about 1,000 arrests and dozens of guns confiscated during a rowdy spring break that led Miami Beach officials to take steps aimed at calming the situation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.