JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Juarez has unveiled a new tourist attraction just a few blocks from the Rio Grande. It is a 12-foot-tall sign spelling out the city’s name, with a red X in the forefront. The X alludes to an iconic structure in Juarez that can be seen by motorists driving along Interstate 10 in neighboring El Paso, Texas.

The new $28,000 sculpture replaces a smaller “I love CJ” sign, often the target of graffiti. It is located on the 16th of September pedestrian corridor next to the historic red Old Customs House. The Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral rises in the background.

Locals and visitors from nearby New Mexico and far away as Asia took pictures of the new “Ciudad Juarez” sign this week.

“I had not been here in 30 years,” said Jesus Penuelas of Artesia, New Mexico. “It is very nice. Very colorful. It looks nice, especially for taking pictures.” He and his partner, Andrea Rico, took a selfie by the sign before shopping and sightseeing.

City officials and merchants in the Juarez Avenue and 16th of September corridor say the sign gives a better image of Downtown and hopes it becomes a source of local pride and finds a place in a visitor’s agenda.

“In terms of visuals, it looks much better than the sign that was there before,” said Ramon, who runs a cell phone store a few feet away from the sign. “People are passing by all day and taking photos. I’ve even seen people from China and Korea. […] It may not benefit the business, but it will give people a good memory of Juarez.”

The drug violence in Juarez that often dominates the headlines does not keep away some residents of the Southwestern United States who are familiar with Mexico.

“We lived many years in Mexicali (Baja, Mexico), also on the border. We are used to it. You take care of yourself and not be paranoid,” Penuelas said.

“Relaxed but alert,” added Rico, “and secure all your belongings.”

In addition to thousands of business travelers coming to this manufacturing and export hub every month, some long-distance voyagers venture here.

“I just arrived in Texas … I don’t know what to expect here,” said Rachel, a visitor from Malaysia who ventured to the steps of the Juarez cathedral this week. “From what I see, it’s enjoyable, and there’s a happy, very merry mood. I suppose everybody is getting ready for Christmas. I’m happy to be here. It’s nice.”

Gregorio Mendoza, who lives in Riberas del Bravo, said he drove from the eastern edge of Juarez just to see the new sign Downtown. He said the sign is a source of pride for Juarenses like himself.

“This is something good for Juarez. The (letters) are very pretty. It’s a change of image so people see that Juarez is making progress,” said Mendoza, a Dallas Cowboys fan.

(ProVideo contributed to this report.)