Horse caravan arrives in town where Mexican revolutionary who raided U.S. town was gunned down 100 years ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – As riders from all over Mexico converged on a city in the southern tip of Chihuahua, a local newspaper headline told the story behind the gathering: “Villa killed in Parral; hundreds witness reenactment.”

Pancho Villa, the revolutionary general revered by many in northern Mexico and reviled by some in the U.S. for his bloody March 9, 1916, raid on Columbus, New Mexico, was gunned down in Parral 100 years ago.

Historians say two teams of assassins, one hired by a state deputy, and one led by a Mexican army colonel waited for him as he drove from his ranch into Parral on the morning of July 20, 1923. A fusillade of bullets fired from hotel windows along Gabino Barreda Avenue struck Villa’s 1922 Dodge car, killing six of the seven people inside.

People in Parral marked the centennial with music, plays and the horse parade involving a group of riders who made a 370-mile trip from Juarez and many others who joined them along the way.

“We feel a profound respect for our history and for our forebearers,” Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos said during the celebration. “This is also the story of a cavalcade commemorating the heroes of the Division of the North and following the steps that our revolutionary ancestors took many years ago.”

The riders hoped to set a Guinness world record for the most participants in a long-distance horse ride. As of Thursday, the final count was pending, though Campos put the number at 10,000.

“We thank you for your strength and your courage in accepting this challenge and your tenacity in traveling the state on horseback,” Campos said. “Your resiliency of spending many days away from your families and enduring the heat of the desert was done with the sole purpose of honoring our history.”

Juarez Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar participates in the Pancho Villa cavalcade in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico. (photo courtesy City of Juarez)

Though Villa remains a controversial figure even in Mexico, Juarez Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar said he was proud to participate in the last leg of the cavalcade.

“Juarez became Villa’s center of operations in military matters and in the contraband to procure economic resources. Villa died in Parral, but Juarez was paramount in the history of Mexico and the story of Francisco Villa,” Perez Cuellar said.

According to Mexican government archives, Villa had made many enemies during Mexico’s revolutionary war of 1910-1920. A convicted escaped murderer, Villa joined Francisco Madero’s uprising against dictator Porfirio Diaz and was a key player in the May 1911 Battle of Juarez, which turned out to be the beginning of the end for Diaz.

Villa was again a key player in the June 1914 Battle of Zacatecas, which led to the resignation of Gen. Victoriano Huerta, who had seized power after Madero’s assassination in 1913.

The next six years involved infighting among the rebels; hostilities seized with a treaty in which Villa agreed to lay down his arms.