SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Mexican Consulate in San Diego is bringing a little bit of Baja California’s Guadalupe Valley north of the border, specifically its world-renowned wines and shellfish.

The Baja Wine & Shellfish Fest is geared toward Americans from Southern California who have yet to venture to the Guadalupe Valley just south of Tijuana near the border.

“The big challenge that we have is to reach out to that 65 percent of San Diegans who live 30 minutes away from Baja who never go down there in the weekend, who do not know the competitive advantages that Baja has,” said Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego and one of the event organizers.









Seafood such as oysters, clams, abalone and mussels from Ensenada will be featured at Baja Wine and Shellfish Fest in San Diego. (Courtesy: Baja Shellfish Farms)

It will be held on the grounds of the Mexican Consulate in downtown San Diego.

“The Baja Wine & Shellfish Fest … is going to be a celebration of wines you can get in Valle de Guadalupe as well as shellfish that you can get from Ensenada.”

Carlos González Gutiérrez is Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The event is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s for anybody who wants to come and test the wine and perhaps test the shellfish, come to the Mexican Consulate, here we have our beautiful patio and will be open to whomever wants to try it,” González Gutiérrez said, adding that world-class wines from the Guadalupe Valley will be offered as well as seafood such as clams, oysters, mussels, abalone and snails.

González Gutiérrez hopes the food and wine will make a memorable impression on those who attend and will decide to visit Baja California in the future.

“We’re hoping to hook a few of those people by offering the best of Baja, the best of Ensenada and Valle de Guadalupe.”