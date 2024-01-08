JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Benito the Giraffe is saying goodbye to Juarez.

The Office of Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos on Monday confirmed the iconic tenant of Juarez’s Central Park will be moved to an animal preserve in Puebla, Mexico, shortly.

The transfer follows protests from El Paso and Juarez animal rights groups concerned about Benito being exposed to the extreme heat and extreme cold characteristic of the local high-desert climate.

“Lo logramos (We did it)!” Juarez animal rights activists under the umbrella of Salvemos a Benito (Save Benito) tweeted on Monday. “We will continue to demand that (all animals) be taken out of there. We firmly believe that place should not hold any animal.”

“The decision was made following numerous evaluations and consultation with Juarez citizens concerned with the well-being (of Benito), who was welcomed from the start by Juarenses and treated with strict respect for (his) rights by the authorities,” the state government said in a statement.

The giraffe will find a new home at the Africam Safari animal preserve in suburban Puebla, Mexico.

“We are very happy to share the news that we will receive Benito very soon,” said Juan Carlos Camacho Espiritu, director of Africam Safari. “We have been in talks with (Chihuahua) state government who sought us out to provide a home for Benito here.”

Camacho said it would take some time to secure permits from the Mexican federal government to transport the giraffe and to certify his new habitat. “In the meantime, you can go to Central Park in Juarez to say goodbye to Benito,” Camacho said on social media.

Africam Safari hosts tours and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday. According to its official website, it charges 350 pesos ($21) admission for adults and 340 ($20) for children.