Women demand justice in death of woman, 21, found buried at Juarez kindergarten

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A group of women in Juarez marched Saturday to demand justice in the murder of a young woman who was found buried in South Juarez on Thursday.

The body of Jacivi Alejandra Holguin, 21, was found buried in the backyard of a South Juarez kindergarten school.

The women held signs that said “Ni Una Mas,” or not one more, and asked for justice in the latest of a string of murders of young women in the border city.

Holguin was last seen with the suspect, who had invited her to dinner on Saturday. The suspect was identified through surveillance videos that showed the vehicle he was driving.

According to Chihuahua State Police, the woman had been missing since last Sunday. Police said the suspect confessed and told officers where her body was located.

The suspect was expected to see a judge on Saturday.

