Woman attempts to smuggle than $1.5M in meth, heroin at South Texas port of entry

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a 42-year-old Starr County resident accused of carrying $1,673,500 worth of methamphetamine and heroin in her vehicle at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

According to a news release, officers assigned at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge stopped the woman driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee and referred her to an inspection on Saturday.

Officers discovered several packages of suspected narcotics hidden within the vehicle.

Officers removed two packages of methamphetamine weighing 74.78 pounds and two packages of heroin weighing 4.45 pounds valued at $1,495,500 and $178,000 respectively, says the news release.

“People must realize that smuggling narcotics carries serious consequences and CBP Field Operations will arrest those involved in these type of illicit activities and seek the fullest punishment allowed by law,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, the vehicle, and arrested the woman, turning her over to custody agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) as officials continue with the investigation.