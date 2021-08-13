Vehicle hits and drags agent at Border Patrol checkpoint in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Border Patrol agent was hit and dragged by a vehicle suspected of smuggling a migrant this week at the Ysleta Station checkpoint in far east El Paso County.

At midnight on Aug. 10, the vehicle was sent to a secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint, and while the agent questioned the passenger, the driver backed up and sped off, hitting and dragging the agent along the way.

The agent was taken to a hospital but is said to be in good condition.

Agents pursued the vehicle but had to stop due to inclement weather. However, the driver was located the next day, officials said. The passenger was detained.

“Thankfully, this perpetrator was located and will be brought to justice through the combined efforts of our agents and our invaluable law enforcement partnership with the FBI,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said.

The driver was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting the agent. The Assistant United States
Attorney’s Office and FBI are currently seeking a charge of assault on a federal officer.

BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.