In this image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster for Rafael Caro Quintero, who tortured and murdered U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985. On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has defended the 2013 ruling that freed Caro Quintero, even though Mexico’s Supreme Court later ruled it was a mistake. (FBI via AP, File)

A U.S. judge has authorized the seizure of real estate in Mexico prosecutors say was purchased by a notorious drug lord wanted for the killing of a federal agent.

The forfeiture order against Rafael Caro Quintero was entered Thursday in a New York City court.

It identifies five homes in and around Guadalajara that U.S. authorities say were purchased with drug cartel money.

They say they’re using diplomatic channels to try to get the order enforced. Quintero remains at large.