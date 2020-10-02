US Consulate employee found dead in Tijuana

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Tijuana police discovered the body of a missing U.S. Consulate employee in a field near an area known as Rancho las Uvas southeast of the city.

Edgar Flores Santos was an agricultural, crops and animal expert working out of the American Consulate in Tijuana. Details are scarce, but investigators reported today that his body showed signs of trauma and “suspicious injuries.”

Edgar Flores Santos was found dead yesterday in a field southeast of the city of Tijuana. He was an employee of the U.S. Consulate in that city. (Courtesy: Baja California Attorney General)

Investigators said two men have been arrested and are being questioned about Flores Santos’ death. They stopped short of calling them suspects.

The Consulate worker was reported missing on Sept. 30.

Police officers in Tijuana had been looking for Edgar Flores Santos since Wednesday. (Courtesy: Tijuana Secretary of Public Safety and Protection.)

The U.S. Consulate issued a statement expressing sorrow for Flores Santos’ death.

“The community of the U.S. Consulate of the United States in Tijuana deeply laments reports of the death of one of our local employees, a member of the Agricultural Department involved in the sanitary inspections of plants and animals with the office in Tijuana,” read the statement. “We are awaiting official confirmation, and we’ll continue working with local authorities investigating the case, out of respect for the family we will have no further comment.”

The city of Tijuana also issued a statment:

“The city of Tijuana laments this incident, and we reiterate our support for our neighboring country with whom we’ll maintain a direct and constant line of communication throughout our administration.”

