US Border Patrol agent fatally shoots man crossing border

Border Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HIDALGO, Texas (AP) — A man trying to enter the United States illegally at the Mexican border with Texas was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agent was investigating reports of people entering the U.S. illegally near the Hidalgo Port of Entry, about 230 miles (370 kilometers) south of San Antonio, when he shot the man while trying to arrest him Friday morning.

No names or other information was immediately released.

The agency says the man died later at a hospital and that the agent was not injured.

The shooting is being investigated by the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility, Department of Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the FBI, the agency said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.