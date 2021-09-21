Tuesday drone video shows Haitian migrants on Texas border

Drone footage filmed on Tuesday showed Haitian migrants crossing the Rio Grande on Tuesday as officials from both nations worked to move them away from the border.

The migrants were seen in the Rio Grande as Mexico began busing some of them away from the area.

However, many of them still managed to cross into the U.S. as Border Patrol agents patrolled on land.

More than 14,000 mostly Haitian migrants have assembled around a bridge in Del Rio, a town in the state of Texas of only 35,000 people.

To deal with the influx of crossings, the U.S. government has ramped up expulsion flights to Haiti.

Haitians have been migrating to the US in large numbers from South America for several years, many having left their Caribbean nation after a devastating 2010 earthquake.

After jobs dried up from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, many made the dangerous trek by foot, bus and car to the US border, including through the infamous Darien Gap, a Panamanian jungle.

Mexico has so far made only small-scale arrests both in the border city of Acuña and in other parts of Mexico where Haitians are in transit.

So far this year, more than 19,000 Haitians have opted to apply for asylum in Mexico.