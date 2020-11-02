Truck driver pleads guilty to hauling nearly $2 million in drug proceeds

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A former trucker on Monday pleaded guilty to hauling nearly $2 million in drug money from Florida to Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.

Edgardo Serrano, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering after he admitting driving $1,758,465 in proceeds from the sale of drugs.

Serrano is originally from New Boston, Michigan but now lives in Miami.

The investigation revealed trucks would pick up cocaine from South Texas to be driven to Florida for illegal sale.

Drivers like Serrano would then return to the Rio Grande Valley with the illegal drug proceeds for delivery into Mexico to drug cartel members.

Authorities arrested Serrano with drug money hidden in his semi-tractor-trailer on April 17 in Hidalgo County.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. accepted the plea and set sentencing for Feb. 9, 2021.

At that time, Serrano faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible $500,000 fine.

Serrano was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.