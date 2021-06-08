Texas detention officer charged with attempted smuggling

by: KVEO Digital Desk

Juliet Gallardo
Credit: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A Cameron County detention officer allegedly attempted to smuggle narcotics into the jail, the sheriff said

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza announced that Juliet Gallardo was arrested Monday and charged with attempted smuggling at the Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.

Gallardo was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Garza announced Gallardo’s arrest with a statement on integrity.

“I am determined in keeping our reputation and integrity at its highest level, therefore, we are always vigilant,” he said.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

