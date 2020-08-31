Suspect arrested in connection to brutal murder of Texas woman in Mexico

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a young woman from Brownsville, according to officials in Tamaulipas.

Through a press release, the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of Braulio “M” for the Aug. 9 murder of an American woman.

Even though the release does not mention 23-year-old Lizbeth Flores as the victim, family members confirm the arrest was in connection with her murder.

Authorities reported that Flores was found dead at Libramiento Emilio Portes Gil in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Mexican authorities confirmed that Flores died of head trauma from big rocks found at the crime scene.