South Texas woman sentenced to more than five years for importing meth

McALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A 29-year-old woman from Rio Grande City was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for importing 59 kilograms of meth.

Alma Rosa Salinas was stopped by officials for a secondary inspection after attempting to enter the United States at the Los Ebanos Port of Entry in 2019.

Authorities say they found liquid methamphetamine hidden in the gas tank of Salinas’ Ford F-150.

Salinas pleaded guilty and admitted she knew there were narcotics in her vehicle and expected to be paid money for transporting them.

Salinas will serve a total of 63 months in federal prison, immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

“As a consequence of her drug trafficking activities, Salinas will spend the next five years in federal prison,” said Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). “HSI will continue to ensure that individuals involved in illegal drug smuggling operations are held accountable.”