RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three members of a South Texas rap group have pleaded guilty to participating in a drug trafficking scheme.

On Tuesday, Javon Hicks, aka Drank Nitti Kasino, 40, pleaded guilty to distributing drugs and possessing a firearm during the drug operation. Dwayne Thompson, aka Muddy Kasino, 39, and Zackari Williams, aka Zone Kasino, 29, pleaded guilty to the same charges on March 9 and March 30, respectively.

According to an indictment, Hicks and Thompson rented out a house in Corpus Christi in an effort to distribute crack cocaine and methamphetamine between April 2021 and September 2021.

Thompson is additionally charged with possessing a firearm as a felon. Both are charged with possessing a firearm in coordination with drug trafficking.

All three men have recorded rap music as part of a label known as “Kasino World.” Drank Nitti Kasino and Muddy Kasino have each released one full-length album and Zone Kasino has released a few singles.

The home the men admitted to using for the drug dealing was also used to record their music and film music videos.

Hicks and Thompson were required to forfeit cars, guns, jewelry, and cash valued at more than $123 thousand as part of the plea agreement. They are scheduled for sentencing on June 1 and June 30, respectively. Williams is scheduled for sentencing on June 22.

Hicks and Thompson face up to 20 years in prison for the offenses. Williams faces up to 25 years in prison.