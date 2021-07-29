South Texas border agents arrest more than 800 in single day

Border Crime

by: Victoria Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents arrested 845 migrants in a single day on Tuesday.

RGV Border Patrol agents working near La Grulla discovered 336 migrants. The individuals were seen walking from the Rio Grande. The group consisted of 328 family members and eight unaccompanied children. Many within the group suffered from dehydration and exhaustion, said a release.

Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technicians responded and provided medical assistance to those in need before being sent to the hospital for further treatment.

Tuesday night, McAllen Border Patrol agents working near Hidalgo discovered 509 migrants, including 331 family members, 115 unaccompanied children, and 63 single adults.

According to a news release, the group arrested in McAllen was the largest discovery by the United States Customs and Border Protection RGV Sector to date.

