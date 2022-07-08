MEXICO CITY (AP) — Soldiers in northern Mexico have found two men who were kidnapped in June by a drug gang boss who allegedly killed two Jesuit priests.
One of the two brothers was dead when authorities found them Thursday in the northern state of Chihuahua.
Prosecutors say the man had been shot, abducted along with his brother, and their house burned down at the start of a rampage by fugitive suspect José Noriel Portillo Gil, alias “The Crooked One.”
Bizarrely, the rampage allegedly started when a local baseball team that Portillo Gil sponsored lost a game to a team that included the brothers.