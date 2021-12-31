Smuggling attempt ends in plane crash in Presidio County, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An alleged smuggling attempt ended in a plane crash north of the Presidio International Airport on Thursday.

Deputies with the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office found and assisted individuals injured during the crash. An investigation by authorities found the pilot of the 4-seat aircraft was allegedly smuggling undocumented migrants out of Presidio, Texas by air.

“Investigators believe the excess weight of the passengers (6 passengers in a 4 seat aircraft) and low fuel contributed to the cause of the accident,” a statement from the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office read.

An unspecified number of migrants were airlifted to the hospitals in El Paso, according to the statement. The pilot fled the scene and is wanted for questioning by investigators.

“The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating and filing smuggling charges on the person or persons involved,” the statement said.

