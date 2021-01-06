Smugglers use U-Haul truck to shuttle 13 immigrants

FALFURRIAS, Texas (KVEO) — Smugglers used a U-Haul truck to move immigrants across the border on Tuesday at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint, according to a news release.

Border Patrol agents apprehended 13 undocumented immigrants concealed in the cargo area of a U-Haul truck after referring it to a secondary inspection following the immigration inspection of the driver.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered multiple people hidden inside furniture and household appliances within the cargo area.

The vehicle’s cargo door was secured with a latch, which denied the individuals the ability to exit freely.

The driver and subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody.