Smugglers use U-Haul truck to shuttle 13 immigrants

Border Crime

by: KVEO STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

FALFURRIAS, Texas (KVEO) — Smugglers used a U-Haul truck to move immigrants across the border on Tuesday at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint, according to a news release.

Border Patrol agents apprehended 13 undocumented immigrants concealed in the cargo area of a U-Haul truck after referring it to a secondary inspection following the immigration inspection of the driver.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered multiple people hidden inside furniture and household appliances within the cargo area.

The vehicle’s cargo door was secured with a latch, which denied the individuals the ability to exit freely. 

The driver and subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
79°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
79°

79°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
79°

79°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
79°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

80°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
80°

80°

10 AM
Cloudy
21%
80°

80°

11 AM
Cloudy
21%
80°

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
80°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
80°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.