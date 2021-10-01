Sinaloa Cartel members set for trial next week

Mario Alberto Iglesias Villegas accused of involvement in killing groom after a wedding in 2010

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man known as the “Grim Reaper,” and another known as “Chous” are set for trial on Monday in U.S. federal court.

Mario Alberto Iglesias Villegas, the reaper, and Arturo Shows Urquidi, chous, are accused of criminal activity in the largest criminal organization in Mexico.

On Monday, they’ll be before U.S. Judge Frank Montalvo at 9 a.m. in El Paso for jury selection and trial, according to court calendars.

The two are part of a large indictment by a federal grand jury that included Sinaloa Cartel leaders Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and Ismael “Mayo” Zambada Garcia. On April 24, 2012, the leaders and 22 other members of the cartel were charged with criminal activities ranging from trafficking drugs to conspiracy to kill in a foreign country.

Iglesias faces charges of conspiracy to kill in a foreign government and kidnapping as well as charges of continuing a criminal enterprise and laundering money.

He is accused of of assisting and co-conspiring with others to abduct three individuals, which included a U.S. citizen. The victims were later found murdered on May 10, 2010 in Ciudad Juarez.

Urquidi faces charges of conspiracy to possess narcotics, laundering money, conspiracy to possess and traffic firearms and drugs and racketeering.

He is accused of participating in unloading and loading cocaine, including drug proceeds and firearms into a warehouse in Juarez.

