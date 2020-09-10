El Paso massage parlors suspected of promoting prostitution, sponsoring labor and human trafficking

A man walks past a massage parlour in Los Angeles, California on June 24, 2020. – The California Department of Public Health reported today a second straight jump in coronavirus cases bringing the state’s total to over 190,000. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety, along with the FBI, and Homeland Security Investigations served 13 state search warrants at several massage parlors in El Paso where labor and human trafficking was reported.

DPS Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents along with other law enforcement partners conducted the searches at various massage parlor locations, which officials said resulted in 25 interviews and recovered evidence that supports the offenses of human trafficking, prostitution, and aggravated promotion of prostitution, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Texas DPS.

Authorities did not release the names of the businesses.

However, officials said the investigation highlights how local, state, and federal law enforcement partners work together to combat human trafficking.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information to report about this type of criminal activity, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888.