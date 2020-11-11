Report: Arrests made in Juarez TV journalist murder case

Five men in custody on drugs and weapons charges; two may have participated in Arturo Alba's shooting death, newspaper reported

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Juarez police late Tuesday arrested two men who may be linked to the Oct. 29 murder of a TV journalist, a newspaper reported.

The arrests came during a raid on a house in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood, where police seized 10 guns, an unknown amount of fentanyl and three vehicles known to have been used in criminal activities, Diario de Juarez reported.

During the raid, members of the Intelligence and Tactical Operations unit of the Chihuahua state police took five men were into custody on drugs and weapons charges, the newspaper reported.

Arturo Alba Medina

Arturo Alba Medina, a Multimedios TV news anchor, was gunned down the night of Oct. 29 inside his red Dodge Charger as he left a house in the Hidalgo neighborhood near Downtown Juarez. State police officials said earlier that two gunmen shot at the newsman 14 times before leaving the scene of the murder.

Border Report reached out to the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office for comment on the alleged arrests but a spokesman said he had no information and referred questions to a Human Rights commission in charge of the case.

Alba listed on his Linked In resume that he worked for Entravision in El Paso. He previously served as public information officer in Sunland Park, New Mexico, in 2012 and was a Juarez Technological Institute professor and spokesman.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.