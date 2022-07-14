PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man from Pharr, Texas, pleaded guilty to illegally transporting migrants.

Leonardo Davila Sr., 45, admitted to smuggling the 68 migrants in a trailer, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The release stated that on May 4, 2021, Davila drove a tractor-trailer into a Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias.

A K-9 alerted authorities, and agents opened the trailer to find 68 migrants among pallets of onions.

The migrants were from Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, Guatemala and Peru.

Davila faces up to five years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 13.