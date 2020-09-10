Operation Crystal Shield: DEA announces results of sting targeting cartel meth operations in US

Some of the methamphetamine seized by Drug Enforcement Agency during recent sting operation against Mexican Drug Cartels. (Courtesy: DEA)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Drug Enforcement Administration today announced the results of a six-month-long investigation called Operation Crystal Shield targeting Mexican cartels that operate methamphetamine transportation points along the southern border and other areas in the U.S.

The operation resulted in nearly 1,840 arrests and the seizure of more than 28,560 pounds of

methamphetamine, $43.3 million in drug proceeds, and 284 firearms.

In the San Diego area, the DEA says it conducted 29 investigations, making 81 arrests while seizing 4,462 pounds of methamphetamine.

“In the months leading up to the launch of Operation Crystal Shield, communities across the United

States experienced a surge of methamphetamine,” said Acting Administrator Timothy J. Shea. “The

COVID-19 pandemic locked down many communities and impacted legitimate businesses, but the drug trade continued.”



Some of the methamphetamine and a weapon seized by DEA agents during Operation Crystal Shield. (Courtesy: DEA)

Operation Crystal Shield began on Feb. 20 after identifying nine major methamphetamine trafficking hubs: Atlanta, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix, San Diego and St. Louis.

These nine cities are said to have accounted for more than 75 percent of methamphetamine seized by DEA in 2019.

The DEA’s El Paso Division, which covers West Texas and New Mexico, conducted 101 investigations, made 176 arrests, and seized 919 pounds of methamphetamine, $ 1,165,777 in drug proceeds, and 19 firearms.

“From fiscal year 2017 to 2019 DEA domestic seizures of methamphetamine increased 127 percent from 49,507 pounds to 112,146 pounds. During the same timeframe, the number of DEA arrests related to methamphetamine increased by nearly 20 percent,” said the DEA in a statement.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.